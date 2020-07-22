Nigeria taps into web conferencing revenue with Konet

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

As the Web Virtual Conferencing market size grows to USD12.58 billion in 2020 and estimated to reach USD 19.02 billion by 2025, smart Nigeria tech companies are planning how to be part of the windfall.

This is as a Nigerian Technology centre, 21st Century Technologies, at the weekend, launched Konet; a wholly indigenous business collaboration tool that will help Small, Medium and Large scale enterprises adapt to the new world of work instigated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Konet is Nigeria’s first owned collaboration tool, it is a technology suite that empowers individuals, SMEs, startups and businesses to become more productive online. Its features include Voice, Video, Live Chat, File Sharing with brand customisation.

Speaking during a virtual launch of the service, Founder and CEO of 21st Century Technologies Limited, Wale Ajisebutu said the platform was carefully designed to cater for the needs of SME and businesses as they face the new normal occasioned by the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ajisebutu said: “Our plan is to build an ecosystem to enable collaboration, most secure collaboration environment in businesses, add efficiencies to workflows and allow organizations make decisions quickly with customers, vendors and partners”.

He added that Konet is a very secured platform with enterprise grade security features and compliance standards to prevent data loss.

“Our ISO certifications make us top of the line globally however we’ve ensured that our services remain easily deployed and used by businesses.

“This will help Nigeria as a country to rebuild the damaged economy being caused by COVID-19 pandemic”, he added

Also, Konet team lead, Ibukun Femi-Ajala stated that the service is targeted at Corporates , Transportation, Retail, Hospitality , Educational Institutions , Government and individuals.

He said: “ With Konet’s seamless connectivity, brainstorming sessions with your teammates will be more productive.

“ Konet is more than just a collaboration tool and will become a technology marketplace. We have decided to launch first and then introduce other key features and products in batches. Unquestionably, you will see some features of Konet in other existing products which have been successful”.

While Konet’s biggest challenge could be the conversion ratio from other collaboration platforms, Ibukun believes the effectiveness and features of the platform will distinguish it among peers.

In his words: “Online collaboration has become our new norm with the recent happenings of COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the minds of our target market is re-oriented to the possibility of how effective ‘Work from Home’ can help reduce the running cost and mental wellness of members for most organization, hence the need for collaboration tool to enhance productivity amongst team members.

“We’re not relenting, because we see Konet as more than just a collaboration tool. More modules will be introduced to further improve the ways in which organisations do business.

The post Nigeria taps into web conferencing revenue with Konet appeared first on Vanguard News.

