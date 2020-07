[Premium Times] … a bit like planting seeds ahead of the season, such tariffs end up diverting citizens’ scarce resources into the pockets of “foresighted” entrepreneurs like Chief Festus, whose only claim to managerial savvy is that they either receive subsidies from government under the pretext of a national industrial policy, or have been protected from useful competition…

The post Nigeria: The Curse of Chief Festus appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...