Daily News

Nigeria: Vehicles Spend Months in Queue as Apapa Port Complex Congestion Persists

By
0
Post Views: Visits 54

[Daily Trust] Lagos — Gridlock, chaos and confusion remain the order of the day in Apapa, the area housing Nigeria’s biggest port complex and its environs in Lagos, checks by the Daily Trust revealed. Truck drivers and their officials voiced out their concerns in separate chats with our correspondents, saying they were frustrated at the worsening traffic situation in the nation’s biggest port terminals despite interventions by the federal government.

The post Nigeria: Vehicles Spend Months in Queue as Apapa Port Complex Congestion Persists appeared first on Breaking News.

BREAKING: Chaos as Acting NDDC MD slumps during Reps interrogation

Previous article

NDDC probe: drama as Pondei faints, stalls hearing

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News