Nigeria: Vehicles Spend Months in Queue as Apapa Port Complex Congestion Persists

[Daily Trust] Lagos — Gridlock, chaos and confusion remain the order of the day in Apapa, the area housing Nigeria’s biggest port complex and its environs in Lagos, checks by the Daily Trust revealed. Truck drivers and their officials voiced out their concerns in separate chats with our correspondents, saying they were frustrated at the worsening traffic situation in the nation’s biggest port terminals despite interventions by the federal government.

