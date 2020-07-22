Nigerian airports not shut till October — FG

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) on Tuesday clarified the notice to airmen (NOTAM) on the extension of ban on international flights.

The agency debunked insinuation that Nigerian Airports have been shut to international flights until the middle of October, 2020.

“Indeed, such speculations are entirely untrue,” it stated in a statement by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Khalid Emele.

Daily Trust reports that NAMA had earlier issued a NOTAM, stating that the Federal Government of Nigeria has extended the closure of the nation’s airports to all international flights with the exception of aircrafts in a state of emergency.

But following concerns that the government may have extended the ban on international flights despite pressure from stakeholders, NAMA issued a statement clarifying that the NOTAM does not translate to shutting down the airports till October.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika also in a tweet clarified that international Flight resumption date is not October, saying NAMA merely issued a routine 90-day Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).

