Nigerian Man Commits Suicide After Twitter Influencer Accused Him Of Alleged Rape

Please put the correct video link to the video post format section

Izu committed suicide after a Twitter influencer named Nanichi Anese published his name alongside other names as men accused of rape.

According to reports, Izu reached out to Nani and asked to know who he raped but she didn’t give a definite answer, claiming the accuser wanted to remain anonymous.

Soon, she said the alleged victim said it was a “non-physical sexual assault”.

Izu attempted to clear his name but his accuser was not cooperative.

He later left an apology note, stating that he does not know what he did or who he hurt that led to him being accused.

Making his last tweet was on Friday, July 17, he wrote: “Oh and if you’re reading this, I’m dead lol.”

Like this: Like Loading...