Nigerian Man Commits Suicide After Twitter Influencer Accused Him Of Alleged Rape

The Hashtag #JusticeForIzu is currently trending on Twitter after a user named Legend Izu Madubueze committed suicide.

Izu committed suicide after a Twitter influencer named Nanichi Anese published his name alongside other names as men accused of rape.

According to reports, Izu reached out to Nani and asked to know who he raped but she didn’t give a definite answer, claiming the accuser wanted to remain anonymous.

Soon, she said the alleged victim said it was a “non-physical sexual assault”.

Izu attempted to clear his name but his accuser was not cooperative.

He later left an apology note, stating that he does not know what he did or who he hurt that led to him being accused.

Making his last tweet was on Friday, July 17, he wrote: “Oh and if you’re reading this, I’m dead lol.”

His accuser, Nani has deactivated her account after Izu’s suicide was made public.

Social media users are now demanding Justice for Izu.

Many victims of rape have used the Twitter App to call out alleged rapists, however, in the case Izu and Nani, we do not know if the influencer is telling the truth or not.

Recall that last month, Musician, D’banj was also called out on social media for rape by a lady identified as Seyitan Babatayo. The musician denied the allegations and the accuser was slammed with a lawsuit.

