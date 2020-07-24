Nigerian players round up

By Tunde Liadi

ENGLAND

The battle will be fierce tomorrow in unarguably the star match of the final round of hostilities in the English Premier League for the season as Leicester City duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi trade tackles with Odion Ighalo’s Manchester United for a Champions League ticket.

The Foxes even with their Nigerian exports suffered a 3-0 agonising loss to Tottenham Hotspur in their penultimate game to season end to alter the complexion of the league table but they got a reprieve when Manchester United could only draw at home to West Ham on Wednesday to ensure the contest for the lucrative club competition goes down to the wires on tomorrow.

Ever regular Ndidi saw action for only 70 minutes for his 31st league game of the season against Spurs on Tuesday with two goals and six yellow cards to the bargain throughout the season while his compatriot and teammate, Iheanacho was introduced in the 59th minute in the midweek game at the Tottenham Stadium.

Iheanacho will be in line for his 20th EPL game of the season if he is considered for selection by his Northern Irish coach, Brendan Rodgers against the Red Devils. He has five league goals and a yellow card already this season.

Ighalo with only 90 minutes of action for Manchester United spread across 10 league games will hope for more minutes against the Foxes.

Alex Iwobi was an unused substitute in Everton slim win at the Bramall Lane midweek against Sheffield United but he should have some run-in against relegation haunted Bournemouth at home.

Iwobi with 25 league games and two goals this season will try to avoid a booking to ensure he makes it back to back season without making it into the referees’ books.

ITALY

After a battling home game with league leaders, Juventus on Thursday night, William Troost Ekong and Udinese will face another uphill task in their attempt to starve off relegation battle away to Cagliari tomorrow as Serie A season gradually winds up.

The 26-year-old will hope to secure his 28th game of the season with four yellow cards accumulated in those matches and to also ensure that they get a decent result that will take them further out of the relegation waters

Victor Moses bagged his ninth game of the season when lacklustre Inter side drew goalless at home to Fiorentina midweek and he should be in the running to make it double figures when they travel to Stadio Luigi Ferraris to lock horns with troubled Genoa tonight.

Moses who is currently on loan from Chelsea has seen 331 minutes of action and has been booked once.

Ola Aina and AC Torino will hit the road tomorrow for a date with already relegated SPAL at Stadio Paolo Meazza in another league tie they hope to grind out a win to ensure they continue to widen the gap between them at teams in the relegation zone.

TURKEY

Ogenyi Onazi could make a return for Denizlispor against Ankaragucu in the grand finale of the Super Lig season after he missed their away loss to Alanyaspor last weekend.

Onazi who joined Denizlispor at the beginning of the season from Trabzonspor has featured in only nine league games because of injuries. The 27 year old has been booked thrice.

Rizespor will slug it out with Fenerbahce away without their striker, Aminu Umar who is still recovering from the knee injury he copped before the Coronavirus pandemic enforced break while Trabzonspor will hope Anthony Nwakaeme is at his best to add to the 11 goals tally for the season when they face Kayserispor away.

Trabzonspor need at least a draw to be certain of second Champions League ticket and they will be relying on Nwakaeme who has played 29 games and his teammates to keep their second spot on the table intact on the final day of the season.

Olanrewaju Kayode and Gaziantep embark on a road trip to do battle with Yeni Malatyaspor as Turkish Super Lig Champions, Istanbul Basaksehir with Nigerian Azubuike Okechukwu face Kasimpasa tomorrow in a formality game.

