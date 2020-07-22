Nigerian Police: IGP Appoints New Commissioners (Full List)

A major shake-up has occurred in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as the IGP has appointed new Police Commissioners.

Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has appointed new commissioners of police for Ekiti, Ogun, Cross Rivers and Bayelsa States.

A statement by force public relations officer issued late Tuesday night, July 21, gave the names of the newly appointed commissioners as follows:

Ekiti State – CP Mobayo Babatunde,

Ogun State – CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun,

Cross River State – CP Abdulkadir Jimoh, and

Bayelsa State – CP Okoli C. Michael.

The statement issued by the Police Spokesman said all the appointments of the new commissioners are with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari asked the Senate to approve the appointment of Chukwuemeka Chukwuka as the INEC Commissioner representing Abia State.

Buhari’s new INEC appointment was made known in an executive communication read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday, July 22 at the plenary.

The letter reads in part: “I am delighted to forward the name of Mr Chukwuemeka Chukwuka as INEC Commissioner nominee representing Anambra State.

“This is in consonance with section 14(3) of the 1999 constitution as amended.”

The senate president referred President Buhari’s letter to the Senate Committee on INEC to revert in two weeks time.

It was earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari nominated 27 persons as Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Thursday read a letter from the presidency requesting the confirmation of the 27 nominees in compliance with the provision of the section 14(3)(a) of the

Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution.

The letter,as seen by the media, was dated February 27 and signed by Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo at the time he was acting on President Muhammadu Buhari’s behalf.

But the letter was at the office of Mr. Saraki on Tuesday, February 21.

Since March 4, 33 states have been without RECs, who head the operations of the Independent National Electoral Commission at sub-national units, the commission confirmed.

Therefore, even when the 27 nominees are confirmed, six states will still not have RECs.

See full list of 27 nominees and their states

