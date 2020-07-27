Former Nigerian international, Musa Nosa Kadiri, has passed away at the age of 53 in New York.

A source said Kadiri, ex- Flying Eagles star, went into a coma after falling from his apartment which caused bleeding in the brain.

He died on Friday.

A statement says his funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 30, at 5:03 pm.

The source said, “I’m surprised because I saw him Saturday or Sunday. We were going over some business he wanted to be done, and he looked fine.

“Kadiri had lost a bit of weight due to being hospitalised two weeks earlier. But he was his usual self, talking politics and plans. So, a day or two later, he was unresponsive and on life support. It’s hard to believe.”

A soccer enthusiast, player and coach, Kadiri embodied everything soccer. He started playing soccer at the very young age of 5.

“I learned to walk with a ball between my feet,” he was fond of saying.

Kadiri grew up playing soccer on the streets of his hometown, Benin City in Nigeria, where playing soccer served as both fun and distraction from daily life.

In his teenage years, Kadiri had become semi-professional, playing in local teams and winning local and national leagues. He also went to play soccer professionally in Europe.

In 1995, he mobilised ex-professionals in the New York City area to form Nigeria United that competed in and won local and national tournaments.

In 2002, Coach Kadiri founded Young Rock Soccer Academy (YRSA), a non-profit avenue for kids aged 4 -15 to come together in the celebration of soccer.

YRSA helped kids form strong bonds with their communities while getting fit.

Through this platform, Kadiri enthusiastically relished this grassroots opportunity to share his love for soccer with the next generation

The post Nigerian Soccer Star, Nosa Kadiri is Dead appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...