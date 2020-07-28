Nigerian writer Okojie wins AKO Caine Prize for African Writing

By Ozolua Uhakheme, Assistant Editor (Arts)

Irenosen Okojie has been awarded the AKO Caine Prize for African Writing 2020 for her short story, titled: Grace Jones, a statement by the Chair of the Prize judging panel, director of The Africa Centre, Kenneth Olumuyiwa Tharp, has said.

Okojie won the prize money of £10,000 while the other shortlisted writers receive £500 each.

An anthology containing the five 2020 AKO Caine Prize shortlisted stories will be published in September 2020 by The New Internationalist.

The AKO Caine Prize for African Writing is awarded annually for a short story by an African writer published in English.

It is named after the late Sir Michael Caine, former Chairman of Booker Plc and Chairman of the Booker Prize management committee for nearly 25 years.

“In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has prompted deeply powerful questions about race, justice, and equality in the world today – this story offers a salient exploration of what it can mean to embody and perform Blackness in the world. This is a story of tremendously delicate power and beauty, and one in which we recognise the tradition of African storytelling and imagination at its finest,” Tharp said.

Okojie’s collection of stories, titled: Nudibranch, which includes her AKO Caine Prize-winning Grace Jones, is published by Little Brown’s Dialogue Books.

