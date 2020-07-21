Nigerians Are Making Insecurity Worse By Only Complaining And Not Cooperating – COAS Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has said that Nigerians are making matters of insecurity worse by frequently complaining, hinting that ending insecurity in the country lie in their hands.

Buratai said citizens were making matters worse by only complaining about insecurity and accusing security agencies of not doing enough.

Speaking in an interview with State House reporters after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari on the activities of the army in the North-Western part of the country on Monday, Buratai said terrorism, banditry, insurgency, kidnapping and other security challenges would end when the citizens wanted them to end.

Recall that President Buhari had on Thursday, June 18, 2020, lashed out on his service chiefs, saying that their “best was not enough” in containing the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Speaking on the way out of the insecurity currently ravaging the country, Buratai said giving vital information about the whereabouts and movements of insurgents and bandits would help to contain the situation.

Buratai said what security agents need was cooperation and not complaints as the bandits, terrorists and those constituting nuisance to the society were mainly Nigerians.

However, noting that combating insecurity in Nigeria was quite difficult, Buratai expressed optimism that normalcy would soon be restored to the affected areas.

Speaking on whether Nigeria could win the war against insecurity, Buratai said:

“These tasks are still ongoing and we will continue to deal with them.

“Securing our country is a task everybody knows, is to secure the country from any form of insecurity and in this case, you know the military task is very clear, to defend our country from external aggression, our territorial integrity and to come to the aid of civil authority of which we are doing.

“So, it is the same task that we should end or curtail or bring to the barest minimum the issue of kidnapping, banditry, terrorism and insurgency and we have been doing it for a long time.

“We are essentially supporting the police to ensure that our country is safe.

“As to whether banditry, terrorism and so on will end, I think it all depends.

“If Nigerians want it to end today, I can assure you it will end today if everybody joins hands because these bandits are not outside Nigeria, they are not from a foreign land.

“These terrorists, 99 percent of them are Nigerians.

“These kidnappers I will say 100 percent of them are Nigerians. “

So, it is not just a military, security agency task to end the insecurity in this country.

“It is only when it goes bad that we are called in, but everybody has the responsibility to handle that.

“Some of the insecurities are as old as history itself and it all depends on what you are doing to contain or defeat it at a particular time.

“It is the totality of your effort that will determine the escalation or containment of the insecurity in the country.

“Terrorism is relatively new and insurgency, we have had that experience before and we contained it, just like the different crises we have had in different locations.

“We had the Maitatsine issue, few uprising in history we have contained them; the unfortunate civil war has come to an end.

“But if serious efforts are being made to contain the situation, I believe the right thing for any right-thinking individual to do is to be hopeful and support the efforts of all the agencies that are involved in containing the situation.

“There are setbacks that can occur in such military operations or any security operations, but that does not mean the inability to handle it, incompetence to handle it, as long as the efforts are there and are visible, the support of all and sundry will be required to address it squarely,”

Buratai said. Buratai added that if Nigerians kept complaining and accusing security agencies of incompetence, things would not improve.

“You are supposed to find solutions as something is being done on a daily basis.

“I assure you that we will soon reach the end of the tunnel and we will see the light that will improve the security situation in all parts of the country,” he said.

