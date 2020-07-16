

Nigerian online gaming firm BetKing has taken over as the new title sponsor of the Kenyan football premier league in an $11 million (9.7 million euros) partnership that will last until 2025, Football Kenya Federation announced on Thursday.

The FKF said the sponsorship is the biggest deal in the history of Kenyan football.

“Under the partnership, each participating club will be entitled to at least eight million (Kenyan shillings) annually from the federation,” said FKF chief Nick Mwendwa, a figure amounting to $74,000.

READ ALSO: NPFL adopts Point Per Game option as season wraps up

“Our players and club officials have had it rough over the past few years because of an underfunded league.”

Kenyan football faced a financial crisis after the exit of title sponsors, SportPesa in September 2019 following a protracted tax row with the government.

SportPesa’s termination of their contract, which was to run until 2022, has left many clubs struggling to pay monthly salaries and allowances to the players.

VANGUARD

The post Nigeria’s BetKing shuns NPFL, enters $11 million sponsorship deal with Kenya league appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...