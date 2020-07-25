Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 39,539 as NCDC confirms 591 new cases

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 591 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total infection in the country to 39,539 as of July 24.

The health agency made this known via its official twitter handle on Friday.

It said that 12 people have died from the disease within the last 24 hours which brings the COVID-19 death toll to 845 across the country.

Data released by NCDC data showed that the latest COVID-19 infections were reported in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that unlike in the past, Oyo State overtook Lagos with a record 191 new cases, thus exceeding that of the FCT.

“While Lagos came second on the list with 168 cases, the FCT recorded 61 cases,” it added.

According to the agency, states with new infections are Ondo. 29, Osun, 26, Ebonyi, 24, Edo, 23, Ogun, 14, Rivers, 13, Akwa Ibom, 12, and Kaduna, 10.

Others are Katsina, 6, Borno, 4, Ekiti, Delta and Imo each having 3 cases, and Niger, 1.

NCDC said that till date, 39,539 cases had been confirmed, while 16,559 cases had been discharged, and 845 deaths had been recorded in 36 states and FCT.

It explained that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC) activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate national response activities in the country. (NAN)

