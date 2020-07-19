Nigeria’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, has tested Positive for coronavirus. “Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive,” Onyeama tweeted on Sunday afternoon. “That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying […]

The post Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama tests positive for Covid-19 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...