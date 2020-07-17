Nigeria’s June Inflation Climbs to 12.56%, Highest In 26 Months

The rate at which commodity items are sold in Nigeria rose to 12.56 per cent in the month of June, to record its biggest jump since April 2018.

The increase in the headline inflation for the month was 0.16 per cent higher than that recorded in May when it grew by 12.40, the National Bureau of Statistics said in the early hours of Friday.

The increase was driven mainly by a jump in the prices of food items, particularly oil and fats, fish, potatoes and yam and other tubers, meat, vegetables, bread and cereal, and fruits.

Food inflation in the month rose by 15.08 per cent in the period compared to the 15.04 recorded in the previous month while core inflation, which captures all items other than food, rose slightly by 10.13 per cent from 10.12 in May, the NBS said.

The ”All items less farm produce” or Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 10.13% in June 2020, up by 0.01% when compared with 10.12% recorded in May 2020.

On a month on month basis, the headline index increased by 1.2 per cent in June, an increase of 0.04 per cent than that seen in May.

In urban areas, inflation increased by 13.18 per cent (year-on-year) in June 2020 from 13.03 per cent recorded in May 2020, while the rural inflation rate increased by 11.99 per cent in June 2020 from 11.83 per cent in May 2020.

The highest increases were recorded in prices of Medical services, Hospital services, Passenger transport by road, Pharmaceutical products, Motor cars, Paramedical Services, Maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, Bicycles, Motorcycles, Vehicle spare parts and Other services in respect of personal transport equipment.

[Business Day/Nairametrics]

Like this: Like Loading...