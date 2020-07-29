Nigeria’s leading big, bold, beautiful celebrities

By Samuel OAMEN

Gone are the days some men ignore fat ladies under the excuse they are not attractive enough.

Men go after the thin or medium, which were considered slim and medium-sized ladies. Today, our men prefer to lavish their bank accounts on a plus size ladies just because of their big, bold and beautiful, sexy and stunning!

Although, many still consider the ‘lepacious’ figure as their ideal women, many men and women are accepting the idea that females of any shape and size can project enchanting beauty.

It is important to take pride in being healthy and looking respectable. Beautiful women come in all sizes and shapes.

Here is the list of female Nigerian celebrities who are Big, Bold and Beautiful

*Latasha Ngwube: She is the founder and creative director of Aboutthatcurvylie. Latasha’s beauty and personal sense of style could make even the skinniest woman on earth wish for a plus-sized body.

*Anita Joseph: Anita is an accomplished actress, she is as famous for her movies as she is for her finely curved famous backside. She is the epitome of African woman hour-glass-body beauty.

*Eniola Badmus: She is not just one of the most famous plus-sized Nollywood actresses out there, she’s the first plus-sized actress to be signed for a major outdoor advert/commercial. Not only is she smart, she’s quick witted and a damn good actress.

*Biodun Okeowo: Popularly known as Omo Butty, Okeowo is a super sexy plus-sized actress that has been around for a long time.

*Toolz Demurin: The famous OAP Toolz, is not just famous for her voice, she’s also famous for being part of a minority of plus-sized celebrities in Nigeria. Toolz isn’t just an OAP though, she owns a plus-sized lingerie line; which proves wrong the stereotype that plus-sized women can’t wear swimsuits and look good at them.

*Daniella Okeke: With a super sexy curve, Daniella is one lady who looks fantastically beautiful and cute .

*Taje Prest: Presenter and media personality, Taje is the Creative Director of her eponymous brand. Taje is not just a pretty plus-sized woman, she’s a woman who’s trying to change the status quo for plus-sized women by making clothes that they want to wear.

*Omotola Ekehinde: Omotola made this list for a few reasons, most notably her influence on how Nollywood sees beauty nowadays. She was sometimes named one of the sexiest and the most attractive in Nollywood and it’s been said that she has the ideal figure for a woman-despite the fact that she isn’t skinny. She’s been considered a role model for a lot of women. And we wonder how she maintains that bootylicious figure despite being a mother of four.

Foluke Daramola: Foluke Daramola-Salako is a beautiful actress.

Ronke Odusanya: Ronke Odusanya is a Yoruba actress, who recently had a beautiful baby, but still look so big bold and beautiful.

Moyo Lawal: Moyo has always been hot as an actress

Like this: Like Loading...