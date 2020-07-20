The British government recently promised a “New Deal” to kick-start its economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, calling to mind the vast investment in jobs and infrastructure designed by President Roosevelt to save America from the Great Depression. When details of this “New Deal” arrived, it turned out that the people of Britain […]

The post Nigeria’s lost generation needs free educational data now, not in 2025 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...