NiMet predicts cloudy, thundery weather conditions Friday to Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and thunderstorms from Friday to Sunday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja said cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms were expected over parts of Yobe, Borno, Taraba, Kano and Sokoto on Friday morning.

“Other parts of the north should expect cloudy conditions during this period. Later in the day, cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms are expected over the region.

“Over north-central region, cloudy skies with light rains are anticipated over parts of Niger, Nassarawa, Benue, and Abuja in the morning.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms over most places of this region,” it said.

According to NiMet, the southern states are expected to be cloudy during the morning hours with chances of rains over parts of Calabar, Eket, Warri, Enugu, Umuahia, and Imo State.

It forecast cloudy skies with intermittent rains over the region during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency said morning thunderstorms were anticipated over the northeast while the northwestern region was expected to be cloudy during the morning hours of Saturday.

It envisaged chances of thunderstorms over the northern region during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies with thunderstorms are expected over Abuja and Benue while other parts of the north-central should expect cloudiness during the morning hours.

“However, widespread thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the region during the afternoon with more prospects in the evening.

“Cloudy conditions are expected over the inland and coast of the South in the morning with the exception of Port Harcourt, Calabar, and Eket where there are prospects of rains during this time.

“Moderate rains are anticipated over most parts of the south during the afternoon and evening hours, “it said.

According to NiMet, cloudy skies are expected over the northern region with chances of thunderstorms over Borno and Sokoto during Sunday`s morning hours.

The agency predicted isolated thunderstorms across the region later in the day.

“Cloudy skies are expected over parts of the north-central states in the morning, while during the evening hours isolated thunderstorms are expected to prevail across the region.

“Cloudiness is expected to prevail over the inland and coastal cities of the south in the morning.

“Intermittent rains are expected over the south during the afternoon and evening hours, “it said.

Vanguard

The post NiMet predicts cloudy, thundery weather conditions Friday to Sunday appeared first on Vanguard News.

The post NiMet predicts cloudy, thundery weather conditions Friday to Sunday appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...