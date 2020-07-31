Daily News

Nine Die After Drinking Hand Sanitizer Amid Liquor Lockdown

By
0
Post Views: Visits 46

Nine people have died in India from drinking alcohol-based hand sanitizer after liquor shops in their town were closed due to virus restrictions, police said Friday. The group lost consciousness after consuming a “high quantity” of hand sanitizer mixed with water or soda, Siddharth Kaushal, police superintendent for Kurichedu town in Andhra Pradesh state told […]

The post Nine Die After Drinking Hand Sanitizer Amid Liquor Lockdown appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Kenya: Govt Unveils Tracing App Targeting Air Travel Passengers

Previous article

Ogun Govt directs all secondary school teachers to resume Aug. 3

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News