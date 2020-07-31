Nine Die After Drinking Hand Sanitizer Amid Liquor Lockdown

Nine people have died in India from drinking alcohol-based hand sanitizer after liquor shops in their town were closed due to virus restrictions, police said Friday. The group lost consciousness after consuming a “high quantity” of hand sanitizer mixed with water or soda, Siddharth Kaushal, police superintendent for Kurichedu town in Andhra Pradesh state told […]

