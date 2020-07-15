NLC Chairman, Peter Gambo is Dead

Comrade Peter Gambo, the Taraba state Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress(NLC) is dead.

Gambo died in the early hours of Wednesday at the Specialist hospital Jalingo.

Dr Innocent Vakkai state Commissioner of Health who confirmed the death disclosed that, contrary to speculations by a section of the media , Gambo died of diabetes and not COVID-19.

“I want to place on record that the NLC Chairman who passed on in the early hours of this morning at Jalingo specialists hospital is not a victim of Covid-19,” he said.

The commissioner said that though Mr Peter had been on admission at the state’s Specialists hospital Jalingo, he was tested of COVID-19 and his result came back negative.

Gambo, until his death, was serving his second term as NLC chairman, Taraba State.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Dr. Toju Eresanara, a former Zonal Medical Director of the Central Hospital, Warri has passed away owing to complications linked to COVID-19.

He reportedly died on Wednesday.

According to reports, he was undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 treatment centre in Asaba, after testing positive.

According to the Nation, the late medical doctor played a vital role in the reshaping and upgrade of the Central Hospital, Warri.

The deceased was said to have been placed on oxygen for about one week after his condition worsened.

Until his death, he was a Consultant Anaesthetist of Central Hospital, Warri.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections have risen with 463 new cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 33,616.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in a tweet on Tuesday night.

The new infections were identified in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Lagos State maintained its lead position with 128 new infections, bringing the total infections in the state to 12, 711.

Other states with new infections are Kwara – 92, Enugu – 39, Delta – 33, Edo – 29, Plateau – 28, Kaduna – 23, Oyo – 15 with Ogun and Osun each having cases.

Though new infections in the FCT stand at 12, relatively low when compared to 99 cases as of July 13, states like Ondo and Rivers each reported 9 fresh infections.

Meanwhile, states with fewer cases include Abia – 8, Bayelsa – 5, Ekiti – 3 and Borno – 2.

NCDC however, noted that a total of 13,792 patients have recovered and been discharged, while the country’s death toll stands at 754.

Global Outlook

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 574,278 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 13,178,180 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 7,096,000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 136,113 deaths from 3,394,033 cases. At least 1,031,939 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 72,833 deaths from 1,884,967 cases, Britain with 44,968 deaths from 291,373 cases, Mexico with 35,491 deaths from 304,435 cases and Italy with 34,984 deaths from 243,344 cases.

The country with the highest death rate is Belgium with 84 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 66, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 55.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 83,605 cases, including 4,634 deaths, and 78,674 recoveries.

Over the past 24 hours, there have been 4,217 more recorded deaths worldwide and 172,069 news cases logged.

Europe overall has 203,285 deaths from 2,863,908 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 146,735 deaths from 3,424,235 infections, the United States and Canada 144,947 deaths from 3,502,410 cases, Asia 44,687 deaths from 1,819,605 cases, the Middle East 21,009 deaths from 944,111 cases, Africa 13,476 deaths from 612,088 cases and Oceania 139 deaths from 11,828 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

