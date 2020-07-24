NNPC Achieves Milestone, Cultivates 2675 Hectares Of Cassava For Biofuel Production

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has achieved a major feat in its quest for a clean and renewable source of energy through the biofuel production scheme.

The NNPC moved to cultivated 2,675 hectares of cassava plantations in Kebbi State mainly for the processing of biofuels (bioethanol).

This development was contained in a statement on Thursday, July 23, 2020, by the Kebbi state government committee on Biofuels, through its Chairman, Prof. Mohammad Ka’oje.

Bioethanol, a biofuel obtained from crops like cassava and maize, has become a stable source of energy in countries like Brazil, New Zealand and the United States.

Recall that the NNPC, had in 2017, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kebbi State Government to cultivate 20,000 hectares of cassava and sugarcane in the Kanya district of Zuru emirate of Kebbi for biofuel production.

Ka’oje announced that the scheme, a joint project between Kebbi State and NNPC, was jointly financed to the tune of N500 Million each, and 5,000 hectares of land was acquired for biofuel production.

The state government, according to him, was required to provide up to 20,000 hectares for cassava and sugarcane cultivation, while the NNPC handles the other productions.

Ka’oje said:

“I wish to seize this opportunity to report to you that KBSG has met all its obligations under the MOU.

“In addition, it was agreed at a joint meeting of the partners that the state government should cultivate 5,000 hectares of cassava which will also form additional equity share for the state.

“So far, 2,675 hectares have been cultivated and fully established. This is for the purpose of generating seedlings and raw material for a test run of the machinery.”

He added that the NNPC would handle the land validation, feasibility studies, and soil testing and also interact with the necessary stakeholders to handle the project.

