‘No clash between Yoruba, Hausa in Osun’

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has urged the general public discountenance the insinuations that there was an ethnic clash between Yoruba and Hausa in Osogbo, on Saturday.

The government insisted that Osun remains one of the most peaceful states in the country.

A statement by the Information and Civic Orientation Commissioner, Mrs Funke Egbemonde, said it is imperative to respond to the speculations of ethnic clash following reports on the social media that there was tension in Sabo area of Osogbo, the State capital of Osun where some Yoruba and Hausa youths reportedly clashed in the early hours of the day.

Debunking the rumour of ethnic clash, Egbemode said: “There was no such thing as an ethnic clash in Osogbo. The State of Osun remains one of the most peaceful states in the country.

“Yorubas and Hausas have been living peacefully as a family for a very long time in the state, and that has not changed. We remain, one family, in the spirit of national unity,”, Egbemode stated.

Speaking about the situation that birthed the misinformation, Egbemode explained that there was an uproar that followed some market touts trying to extort traders in the market, but the situation was immediately calmed by security operatives in the area.

Egbemode continued: “The government is and will continue to prioritize security in the State. So, everyone can go about his normal duties because there is nothing to fear.

“The people of the State of Osun have never been intolerant of other ethnic groups, and so, peddlers of misinformation should desist from misleading the public and creating non-existent tension-inducing scenarios,” she said.

