No date for resumption of Ondo schools

Osagie Otabor, Akure
The Ondo State Government is yet to pick a date for resumption of schools.
It said it has released COVID-19 protocols in all schools but no date was fixed for resumption.
Ondo Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, stated this.
He said COVID-19 protocols have been released but a date was yet to be fixed.
