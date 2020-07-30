‘No free ride on BRT’

By Adeyinka Aderibigbe

Primero Transport Services Limited, operators of the Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and its counterpart, Lagos Bus Service Ltd (LBSL) on Wednesday ruled out free ride during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The BRT and the operators of the high-capacity buses (LBSL), owned by the Lagos State Government, used to provide free ride during festivities.

The Managing Director, Mr. Fola Tinubu, said the outfits would not provide free ride during the Eid-el-Kabir.

He said: “There’s no free ride.”

Read Also: Lagos approves increase in passenger carriage for BRT buses

The Public Affairs Officer of LBSL, Mr. Afolabi Olawale, said free ride had been suspended since Easter over the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Muslims had been told to pray at home during the season because of the deadly virus.

“Free ride was suspended for Easter, Eid-el-Fitri as well as for this Eid-el-Kabir. This is because nobody is going to any prayer ground or for any economic activity.

“So, we are to stay at home and keep safe,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...