Governor Abdullah Umar Ganduje has insisted that no amount of blackmail will deter his administration’s intention to access Chinese loan to execute the construction of a light rail transit project in the state. Ostensibly reacting to critics rebuking the government plan to revisit the project, Ganduje maintained the light rail project, apart from other benefits, […]

The post No going back on light rail project, Ganduje tells critics appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...