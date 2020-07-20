No rift between me and Al-Makura, says Gov Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has dismissed reports that there’s a rift between him and his Predecessor, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

Governor Sule cleared the air on Monday when indigenes of Lafia Local Government Area of the state paid him a thank-you visit in appreciation for appointing one of their sons, Bar Aliyu Ubandoma as the Secretary to the Government of the State.

The governor frowned at the report just as he warned “peddlers of fake news to desist from acts that are capable of tarnishing the image of the state.”

He insisted that there was no rift between him and the former governor of the state, senator Al-Makura, saying he has been brought up to be respectful to his leaders and will continue to respect his predecessors.

“I am from a royal family and I have respect for elders. I respect the former Governor, Umaru Al-Makura and will continue to do so as long as I live

“I want to appeal to the social media practitioners and members of the public to desist from writing all sort of stories capable of instigating me against my predecessor, senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura,” he said .

In his remark, Senator Al-Makura dismissed the allegations, insisting that he and the incumbent governor have gone a long way, urging rumour peddlers across the state to desist from spreading fake news.

