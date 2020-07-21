No rift between me and Sen Al-Makura – Gov Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said there is no rift between him and his predecessor, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

Speaking when indigenes of Lafia Local Government Area of the state paid him a thank you visit over the appointment of Barrister Aliyu Ubandoma as Secretary to the Government of the State, the governor said their relationship was intact.

“I am from a royal family and I have respect for elders. I respect former Governor Umaru Al-Makura and I will continue to do so as long as I live.

“I want to appeal to the social media practitioners and members of the public to desist from writing all sort of stories capable of instigating me against my predecessor,” he said.

Also, Al-Makura dismissed the allegations, insisting that he and the incumbent governor have come a long way. He urged the people of the state to support his successor to enable him to move the state to the next level.

An elder statesman, Alhaji Muhammad Ari Gwaska, commended Governor Sule for appointing Ubandoma as SSG.

“I fought the battle for the creation of Nasarawa State and I have succeeded, now is the time for me to leave it to Senator Al-Makura and Governor Sule to perform the job and they are doing it,” he said.

