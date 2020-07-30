No room for rigging in Edo, says Obaseki

By Emmanuel Oladesu, Deputy Editor

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has spoken on the preparation for the September 19 poll, saying that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has started indulging in violence.

He raised the alarm that the opposition party is desperate to return to power, which it lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following his defection from the APC.

Obaseki warned against rigging, vowing to resist malpractices during the election.

He said: “Nobody can rig in Edo State. Edo will not allow rigging.”

The governor said he lacked capacity for thuggery, warning violent elements planning mayhem during the election to desist.

He spoke with reporters in Lagos on his achievements in the last three and half years, electoral promises and brewing tension ahead of the poll.

The governor was accompanied by his media adviser, Crusoe Osagie.

Obaseki said: “I sm a successful governor who has worked in the last four years. I don’t need a job. I can afford to walk away. But, I have to defend millions of our people.”

He said he had focused on the repositioning of Edo State, stressing that his efforts have yielded dividends for the people.

The governor said: “We are talking less and working more. We are deviating from the style and pattern of old politics.”

Obaseki said massive infrastructural development, increased internally generated revenue and regular payment of salaries have not been compromised.

The governor said his infrastructure battle has opened up the state and attracted investors.

He explained that he stepped on toes by rejecting the notion of ownership of Edo by the privileged few who are oblivious of the plight of the masses.

In his view, some charlatans who have not worked in their life were peddling falsehoods about his administration.

He said the state is not meant for politicians alone, but for the masses who deserve more dividends of democracy.

The governor drew attention to his educational programmes, which he said, has been lauded for its impact on pupils and the school system.

He said the programmes have turned around basic education and enhance teacher training, stressing that parents now move their children from private to public schools.

He also said he has build and renovated more health centres that cater for the health needs of the people.

Obaseki reflected on the disruptions that occurred at the palace of the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare 11, saying that they were caused by the opposition.

He said: “Our foes are trying to scare away our supporters. They are planning a strategy to use the federal might to scare and intimidate us.”

Obaseki said the opposition was preparing the ground for chaos and anarchy, which will be counterproductive.

He added: “The Federal Government should be interested in law and order in Edo during the electioneering.”

Obaseki said the difference between him and his major opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC is that he had devoted attention to building institutions, creating wealth and creating an atmosphere that is supportive of job creation.

He said the APC standard bearer may not know the dynamics and complexities of government and governance because he has not been on the front seat.

He rejected the claim that he was parading fake academic credentials.

Obaseki said: “The university that issued the certificate has clarified. But, they want to sustain their falsehood in the media.”

