Nollywood Legend, ‘Village Headmaster’ Is Dead

Jimmy Johnson, popularly known as ‘The Village Headmaster has passed away.

The development has thrown the Nollywood industry into another round of mourning.

The veteran actor died at the age of 80 at the Garki Hospital, Abuja after a brief illness.

The late actor was popular for his role as Okoro in Village Headmaster, a well-known TV series on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in the 80s.

Only recently, the death of another Nollywood veteran actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu popularly known as Ogun Majek threw the Nigerian movie industry into mourning.

The death of the actor was confirmed on Thursday, June 25 by the President of Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin.

