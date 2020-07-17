None of our members is positive, says Kwara PSN

Our Reporter

CHAIRMAN, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Kwara branch, Mr Aliu Bakau, has denied that any of his members tested positive for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bakau made this known on Thursday, on the sidelines at the inauguration of the newly refurbished secretariat of the society.

He explained that in spite of the fact that members of the society were part of the frontline health workers, none has been diagnosed with the disease.

According to him, the association has been active in the fight against the pandemic, through the distribution of sanitisers, facemasks and other preventive measures to the communities across the state.

Bakau said the inauguration of the secretariat was the culmination of the seven point agenda of his administration.

According to him, these include social welfare, acquisition of new bus and rehabilitation projects.

Bakau explained that though the tenure of his administration was coming to an end, he had left legacies which subsequent administrations would build upon for the development of the association.

