North East Innovation Centre partners AUN on innovation, entrepreneurship

The North-East Humanitarian Innovation Hub (NEHIH) and the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the promotion of innovation, technology and entrepreneurship.

NEHIH was founded in 2018 under the office of Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to inspire business ideas and support innovative solutions to the humanitarian and socio-economic challenges of the North East sub region.

NEHIH’s Media and Communications manager, Randy Haniel, said the memorandum was a form of mutual commitment in complementing each other’s duties and functions in developing design skill courses, workshops, seminars, and innovation challenges, among others.

“This agreement is expected to come into effect with the launch of the pioneer projects; The Students innovation Challenge and the Short-Blended Learning Certificate courses which are expected to commence in August and October 2020 respectively”

Innovative ideas being developed at the innovation hub include the 3D Lab that produced and donated prosthetic limbs to a vigilante member, Jafar Adam and a police man, Inspector Tumba, who lost their hands in separate attacks by criminal gangs.

Like this: Like Loading...