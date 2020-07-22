The insurgency in our nation has posed serious security challenges and continued to pose a direct territorial challenge to Nigeria’s sovereignty. It requires that solution be sought to safeguard the nation as national security is a premise for economic growth and development of Nigeria. Problems of insurgency across Nigeria have amplified the security challenges facing […]

The post Northern leaders to discuss solutions to insecurity in the region at Umaru Shinkafi Intelligence and Security Summit appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...