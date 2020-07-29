Northern Nigeria Attacks Leaves 147 Dead, 44 Kidnapped In Seven Days

Series of attacks in Northern Nigeria in the last week has left a large number of dead and many injured.

According to a report, not less than 142 people were killed in different violent attacks in Northern Nigeria last week.

Similarly, 44 others were also kidnapped in the North.

According to a security report by the Council on Foreign Relations, Kaduna State recorded the highest number of cases with six incidents of killing and kidnapping while Katsina State had four incidents.

The Council of Foreign Relations, an American think-tank, said it tracks insecurity across Nigeria “using information from newspapers and families of victims of various violent attacks”.

A breakdown of the report revealed that on July 23, unknown herdsmen killed seven people in Kajuru LG.A. in Kaduna, and on the following day, July 24, bandits killed 10 persons in Jema’a and Kaura LGAs of Kaduna.

On July 18, six people were abducted in Chikun, Kaduna State while suspected herders killed 11 people in Zangon Kataf in the same state on July 20.

The report also revealed that on July 19, suspected herders killed 21 persons and a police inspector in Kaura while sectarian violence caused the death of three in Kaura, Kaduna on July 21.

According to CFR, a bomb explosion killed six children in Malumfashi, Katsina, on July 18 while 23 Nigerian soldiers and 17 bandits were killed in Jibia on the same day, still in Katsina.

A few days later, bandits killed another three in Batsari town of Katsina on July 21 and kidnapped 17 residents on July 22 in Safana town of the state.

It said Boko Haram insurgents on July 22 killed five aid workers in Borno State. The group killed three in Chibok town of the state on the same day.

On July 20, a military airstrike killed at least 10 bandits in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State while they repeated the same action on no fewer than 10 bandits in Birnin-Magaji/Kiyawa area of the state on July 23.

Two vigilantes were killed by their abductors in Gassol, Taraba State on July 19 while a joint task force killed four kidnappers in Lokoja, Kogi State on the same day.

The report also said 16 people were abducted on the same July 19 in Rafi, Niger State and another five kidnapped in Jada area of Adamawa State.

