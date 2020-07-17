NPFL, NWFL clubs to get NFF’s support

To cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Nigeria National League, (NNL) Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) and the Nigeria Nationwide League (NNL) would be supported by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The NFF claimed they would use the funds expected from FIFA and CAF to lift the teams since they are reportedly expecting $1 million from FIFA and $500,000 from CAF.

In a related development, the said it would prioritise the qualification of the U-17 and U-20 women national teams for FIFA World Cup events while also securing a top-rated coach for the Super Falcons.

But this year’s NFF/Zenith Bank Future Eagles Championship, which was already at the zonal stage before the disruption occasioned by COVID-19, would start all over again.

Like this: Like Loading...