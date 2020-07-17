Daily News

NPFL, NWFL clubs to get NFF’s support

By
0
Post Views: Visits 74

To cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Nigeria National League, (NNL) Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) and the Nigeria Nationwide League (NNL) would be supported by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The NFF claimed they  would use the funds expected from FIFA and CAF to lift the teams since they are reportedly expecting $1 million  from FIFA and $500,000 from CAF.

Read Also: Ndidi’s Leicester keep CL dreams alive with Sheffield win

 

In a related development, the  said it would prioritise the qualification of the U-17 and U-20 women national teams for FIFA World Cup events while also securing a top-rated coach for the  Super Falcons.

But this year’s NFF/Zenith Bank Future Eagles Championship, which was already at the zonal stage before the disruption occasioned by COVID-19, would start all over again.

Tinubu commiserates with Kukah over mother’s death

Previous article

Zidane silences the doubters by bringing Real Madrid back to life

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News