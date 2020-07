The director, administration at the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Mallam Yusuf Chinedozi Nwoha is dead. Nwoha died on Wednesday in an unfortunate road accident at Okene, Kogi state, on his way to Owerri in Imo state for Sallah festival. The sudden death of Nwoha was confirmed in a statement signed by NSCIA […]

The post NSCIA director Yusuf Nwoha dies in road crash appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...