NSCIA Director, Yusuf Nwoha is Dead

Mallam Yusuf Chinedozi Nwoha, the director of administration at the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has been reported dead.

According to The Guardian, Nwoha died in a ghastly accident on his way to Owerri, Imo state to celebrate the Sallah festival. In a statement signed by NSCIA’s chairman, media committee, Femi Abba, the tragic development took place along the ill-fated Okene road in Kogi state.

Although the details of the incident were still sketchy, it was gathered that the crash occurred around the Okene area on his way to Owerri.

Two other persons involved in the accident were said to have also lost their lives.

A member of NSCIA council, Ishaq Sanni, confirmed the death of Nwoha in a tribute to the deceased.

He said, “Ina lillah waina ilaehi rojihun. What a season of death, what a season of sadness! Alhaj Yusuf Nwoha, the Director of Administration in NSCIA also left us today. He died in a motor accident in Okene on his way to Owerri to observe the Eid. Yusuf is unequivocally one of the best among us. He accepted Islam in the early 80’s and acquired the knowledge of Islam with the speed of sound.

“He was educated at Bayero University, Kano. We employed him as Director of our Islamic Propagation Center in Owerri financed by the then Baba Adinni of Yorubaland, Alhaj MKO Abiola, before he was employed by INEC where he retired a few months ago.

