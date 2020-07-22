NUJ condemns attack on The Nation reporter

Our Reporter

The Ondo state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the brutalisation of The Nation’s Osagie Otabor by some overzealous policemen attached to Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, who supervised the APC primary election.

In a statement by its chairman, Adetona Aderoboye and Secretary, Leke Adegbite, the NUJ described the uncivilised action of the security men as barbaric, adding that it fell short of democratic tenets.

The Security operatives harassed and brutalised the journalist who was at the Dome, venue of the APC primary.

Read Also: NLC condemns petrol price hike

The union said: “Ondo NUJ views the attack on Otabor who was at the venue to interview the kogi governor when the brutish armed police men descended on him despite showing them his identity card, as unacceptable and a direct assault on the media who were in the forefront of returning the country to civilian rule.

Although both the Kogi state and Ondo state Commissioners for Information as well as top security personnel at the venue had apologised to Otabor, Ondo NUJ charged Bello and his security aides to respect human rights and dignity.

Like this: Like Loading...