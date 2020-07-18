Oba Akinruntan’s low-key 70th birthday celebration

By Olushola Victor

If you ever question the saying that man proposes while God disposes again, you may need to learn from the plans to hold a massive 70th birthday for Olugbo of Ugboland, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan.

Months ago before COVID-19, everything had been planned for the stylish monarch. The birthday was to be a high society gathering, the kind that qualifies for party of the year. But on his birthday on Thursday, July 16, 2020, many of these plans couldn’t be carried out.

A palace source stated: “Today was meant to be a day of celebration that would shake the whole Ondo State. His 70th birthday is significant, so it would have been celebrated in a big way. But we all know there is social distancing because of COVID-19.”

The Olugbo is a flamboyant king and he doesn’t hide it. Last November, when he celebrated the 10th anniversary of his ascent to the throne, it was the talk of the town days after the ceremony ended. Ebenezer Obey and King Sunny Ade were some of the finest musicians who took to the stage to entertain guests.

