The 15th Oniru of Iru Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, yesterday, joined the golden age. This is coming a little over a month after he was presented with the Staff of Office…

The post Oba Lawal at 50: Worthy royal with rich heritage appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post Oba Lawal at 50: Worthy royal with rich heritage appeared first on Breaking News.

The post Oba Lawal at 50: Worthy royal with rich heritage appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...