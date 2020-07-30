Oba of Benin, Ize-Iyamu felicitate with Muslims on Eid-el Kabir celebration

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewaure II has felicitated with the Muslims in Edo State as they mark the Eid-el-Kabir urging them to pray against violence in the coming governorship election in the state.

A statement by the Acting Press Secretary of the Oba, Mr Victor Ogiemwanre urged the Muslims to continue to imbibe the virtues of obedience to the will of Allah.

Oba Ewuare II also tasked Muslims to use the occasion to hold prayers and fasting sessions for politicians to adhere to electoral laws and for the peaceful gubernatorial poll in Edo state. While enjoining Muslims faithful to extend hands of fellowship to all irrespective of their religious persuasion, the monarch admonished them to endeavour to practice love, forgiveness, harmonious co-existence and co-expedience to constituted authority.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Sept. 19 Governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has congratulated Muslims in the state, and the country, on the celebration of Eid ul-Adha, urging sacrifice to God, participation in the affairs of State, and prayers for a peaceful election.

In a message signed by Mr John Mayaki, the Chairman of the Edo APC Media Campaign Council, Ize-Iyamu said that the celebration should be marked by a re-dedication to faith and complete submission to the will of God.

He said: “I congratulate our Muslim faithful in Edo State and all over the world as they celebrate the Eid-ul-Adha. “It is a celebration that ultimately, through reflection and re-dedication, enables the Islamic faithful to increase their faith and remain close to Allah.

“It is my wish that we all use this opportunity to render ourselves conscious of the importance of our faith and the significance of our submission to the almighty creator.

“Let us honour the sacrifice of the prophet Abraham and commit ourselves to the highest ideals of peaceful and purposeful living, and fulfilling participation in the affairs of our society to the glory of God.

“I urge everyone to take responsible actions as we celebrate in light of COVID-19 and adhere strictly to all health and safety precautions.

I also call for prayers, from our brothers and sisters in Edo State and across the country, for a peaceful election in Edo and Ondo States as the people go to the polls to perform their civic responsibility of electing their leaders for another four years.”

The post Oba of Benin, Ize-Iyamu felicitate with Muslims on Eid-el Kabir celebration appeared first on Vanguard News.

