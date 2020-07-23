Obaseki rescued state from huge debt, says PDP

Our Reporter

THE Chairman of Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council for the 2020 governorship election, Chief Dan Orbih, has said Governor Godwin Obaseki cleared the debts incurred by the sacked National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, when he left as the governor.

He spoke at the inauguration of the Edo State PDP Campaign Council for the coming poll, at the party’s secretariat in Benin City.

Orbih said: “The PDP has the best candidate for the election. The governor and his deputy have given a good account of themselves. They deserve a second term to continue the great work. They have demonstrated uncommon leadership qualities in charting a road map for the development of our state. I must say that I admire you more, now that I am privy to more facts about where you started.

“You inherited the highest debts ever in the history of our state. Through prudent management and financial discipline, you have reduced our indebtedness and embarked on infrastructural development, digitalised payment of pensions to pensioners, clearing all arrears and prompt and regular payment to pensioners.”

He said the governor has undertaken institutional reforms and social welfare enhancement, agricultural support and development, and made the state investor-friendly.

