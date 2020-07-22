‘Obaseki will lose for poor performance’

By Precious Igbonwelundu

Imo State Commissioner for Special Projects Simon Ebegbulem has said Governor Godwin Obaseki will lose the September 19 election for failing to fulfil his 2016 campaign promises.

Ebegbulem, a member of the Media Committee, All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign and former aide to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, hoped that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, will defeat Obaseki by a landslide.

He said it was Oshiomhole who taught Obaseki how to dress before party supporters and how to warm up to the people, a privilege he would no longer enjoy.

“The comrade governor took Obaseki round the state, campaigned for him, taught him how to dress before party supporters and even how to speak. But in this campaign, he will have nobody to teach him anymore besides the political neophytes following him, due to the resources he controls.

“I pity Obaseki because the people are going to pay him back for the deceit. The lies he told them about creating 200,000 jobs. He promised Gelegele Sea Port and there is not even a block at the place, yet millions of dollars belonging to the state has been fritted away. The only structures visible today in Edo State are those built by our leader and former governor, Comrade Oshiomhole.

“With the calibre of candidate APC is parading in the person of Pastor Ize-Iyamu, Edo people will stone Obaseki for deceiving them in four years.”

