Obaseki’s Senior Special Assistant, Chris Oribhabor Resigns

Chris Oseiwe Oribhabor, senior special assistant to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Esan South East Local Government matters, has resigned from the administration.

In his resignation letter dated July 22, 2020 and addressed to the governor, he noted that his action was as a result of the decision of his political leader and former governorship aspirant, Peter Esele, to remain in the All Progressives Congress (APC).



According to Oribhabor, it would be improper for him to leave the APC through which he got his appointment and join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He stated that his resignation became necessary due to the decision by the state government that appointees must cross to the PDP or face sack.

The former SSA thanked Obaseki for the opportunity to serve the state.

“I hereby tender the resignation of my appointment as Senior Special Assistant to Governor,” he wrote.

“This is coming as a result of the decision of my Leader Comrade Peter Esele to remain in his political party, the All Progressives Congress (A.P.C).

“As his loyalist, it will be improper for me to leave the All Progressives Congress (A.P.C) through which the appointment was given and cross to the People’s Democratic Party (P.D.P).

“Now the decision by the State Government you must cross or face sack, hence I hereby tender my resignation, the love of my party is paramount.

“I want to sincerely thank His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki for his courage and the opportunity given to serve, I also appreciate my leaders and colleagues.

“Please be assured of my best regards as always. Thanks.”

Recall that Obaseki; his deputy, Philip Shaibu, and some other government appointees resigned from the APC in June following the governor’s disqualification from participating in the party’s governorship primaries.

They subsequently joined the PDP where the governor and his deputy clinched the ticket to run for reelection on September 19, 2019.

Oribhabor’s resignation from Obaseki’s adminstration comes a month after Christopher Adesotu resigned as the state’s Chairman, Board for Technical & Vocational Education (BVTE).

Earlier in June, Paul Ohonbamu also resigned as Edo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

Before the trio, Taiwo Akerele resigned as Obaseki’s Chief of Staff on April 25, 2020, while Senior Special Assistant on Anti-Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration, Solomon Okoduwa and Senior Special Assistant on Donor Agencies, Emmanuel Sule, had earlier resigned from the administration in April 2020.

