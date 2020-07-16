Obi Onitsha tests negative for COVID -19

Nwanosike Onu, Awka

The Chairman, Anambra traditional rulers Council and Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Achebe, has tested negative for coronavirus.

The monarch made this known Thursday at the traditional ruler’s Chambers in Awka when members of Anambra State COVID -19 Action Team led by Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala visited them.

He told the traditional rulers and Anambra residents to submit themselves for COVID -19 tests as that was the only way to overcome the pandemic

According to Achebe: ” I have gone for the COVID -29 test in the State and I tested negative”

He said the traditional rulers would work towards assisting government in fighting coronavirus by ensuring their subjects turn out enmasse for the tests.

The Onitsha monarch described their visit as apt, assuring them of the Royal Fathers’ support at all times in ensuring that the spread of the disease was checked in the state.

He reminded his colleagues of the needs to carry the sensitisation and awareness messages to their subjects.

Achebe explained with the new molecular laboratory , Ndi Anambra could check the increasing cases of the virus.

Igwe Achebe, also said that it was only through the tests that all doubts about coronavirus could be cleared, while it was also the best way to ensure early detection, and treatment guaranteed.

