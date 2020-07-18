Oboh declares support for sister in Edo guber race

Former British and Commonwealth Light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has congratulated his sister, Mabel Oboh who has been handed the ticket by the African Democratic Congress as candidate for the September 18 governorship election in Edo state.

Reacting to his sister’s nomination, the former boxing champion said. “this is a welcome development as it would provide the Edo people a fresh departure from the past.”

The former WBA Intercontinental champion said, “with Mabel, a woman on the ballot paper as the governorship candidate of her party, history has been made, no matter where the pendulum swings. In politics, an area dominated by men, it is difficult for women to get a chance at the top. That is why I am extremely happy for her and I will support my sister to the tilt in her bid to become governor of Edo state.”

READ ALSO: Peter Oboh cautions entertainers over use of alcohol

The former boxing champion said, “I am pleasantly surprised that despite the abundance of highly wealthy and educated people in her party, she was counted worthy to be given the chance to lead the party at the polls. It is an honour I share as her sibling and would not want to fail her, in terms of support.”

On her part, the ADC governorship candidate, Mabel Oboh told our reporter that she was in the race to change the narrative in the unfolding Edo story. “Mine is to change the nonsense going on in my dear state. Our people have suffered for too long and the time has come when they can own what rightly belongs to them. The time has come when they would be free from that bondage.”

She said her government would be all engaging as her primary target would be the emancipation of women and the mass youth population.

“We will pursue policies that would find solutions to most of the social vices and put food on the table for the masses. We will introduce modernized agriculture as we would encourage our women to go into food production and we have to go the organic way, increase our food storage capacity and re-educate our teeming youth to identify their individual skills and rediscover themselves. We will do more,” she promised..

VANGUARD

The post Oboh declares support for sister in Edo guber race appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...