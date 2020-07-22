Offa Bank Robbery: Trial Of Suspects Stalled Over Coronavirus Fears

The trial of the suspects of the Offa Bank robbery which took place on April 5, 2018, may have been stalled over fears of increasing coronavirus infections.

The Offa bank robbery suspects were supposed to appear before Justice Haleema Saleeman of the Kwara State High Court, whose office was under lock and keys.

The suspects comprising of Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salahudeen Azeez and Niyi Ogundiran, arrived the court premises at about 9 am in the company of heavily armed prison officials, however, the courtroom remained locked.

According to reports, there were whispers that the court premises was under lock due to coronavirus pandemic.

The circular by the Chief Registrar of the High Court, Mrs Ibijoke Olawoyin read:

“It has been observed that the recent resumption of work in the state judiciary has led to an upsurge in the number of staff and members of the public trooping into the court premises without strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols put in place by the state technical committee on COVID-19 particularly as it relates to categories of workers allowed to attend office.

“It is in view of the risks associated with such public gathering and the desire of the state government to ensure the prevention and curtailment of the spread of the dreaded coronavirus that His Lordship, the Chief Judge of Kwara state, in compliance with Kwara state technical committee on COVID-19 directs that all officers of the state judiciary below grade level 14 should as from Monday 13th July 2020 stay at and work from home while the remaining view essential officers that come to work should wear face masks, regularly wash and sanitise their hands and maintain reasonable social distancing.”

Justice Saleeman, had at the last sitting on July 10th taken evidence from one of the defendants,Azeez Salawu, before adjourning the trial to Wednesday.

According to Salawu, six suspects were killed in his presence by the policemen in Abuja, adding that the policemen extracted a confessional statement from him under duress. This, he said compelled him to admit his alleged participation in the bank robbery attacks in Offa, which left over 30 people dead

The suspects were later driven out of the court at about 10:00 am.

