Ogun new CP reads riot acts to criminals

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – The new Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Edward Ajogun on Thursday warned criminals to steer clear of the state or be prepared to face the wrath of the law.

Ajogun, who handed over the warning while taking over from his predecessor, Kenneth Ebrimson at the state Police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, equally warned officers of the state command to refrain from any form of misconduct as well as other acts that will force him to apply force on them.

He said any act of misconduct would be viewed with serious sanctions.

He stressed that the police under his command would take the battle to the dens of kidnappers, cultists, drug dealers, and sea pirates, traffickers.

“Our war mantra will be ‘criminal, here are your own coins’. We will pay criminals back I’m their own coins in very decisive manner, should they dare our resolve and determination. Ogun state will be made too hot for criminally-minded persons. These deviants are, therefore, advised to quickly leave the state now and never return or be prepared to suffer unprecedented fatalities”.

While stressing that life of every citizen in the state matters, Ajogun declared that misuse of firearms and extrajudicial killings by any police operatives under his command would not be tolerated as such members of the civilian populace should be treated with utmost respect and dignity.

He said, “men and officers of the command under him, should be prepared to respect the basic tenets of democracy, which included the rule if law and fundamental rights of the citizens, noting that police is presently policing democracy”.

He said, ” I came fully prepared to serve the good people of Ogun State, through hard work and partnership with the people and fidelity to the right procedures, actions and behaviour of policemen in all their activities. I shall determinedly, passionately and to the best of my ability mobilize the entire officers and men of the command to achieve in Ogun State the three principal objectives and priorities of police organization worldwide ”

“Citizens can ventilate their grievances through protest and demonstrations in peaceable and orderly manner. The command will, however, be decisive in handling violent conducts, particularly where lives and properties are threatened”.

CP Ajogun reminded the officers that they are public servants and under a democratic dispensation, adding that they must always bear in mind that the people own the police.

“Let me quickly remind all policemen that they are public servants and that every member of the public deserves their respect and that any act of misconduct will be viewed seriously. I, therefore, appealed to the general public to reciprocate by giving back to policemen, deserving respect and cooperation”, Ajogun said.

He said the Ogun command under my watch would try as much as possible to “counsel, warn and appeal to the persons involved to maintain peace, disperse peacefully and seek (ADR) rather than engaging in violent and disruption. The use of weapons would only be justified by circumstances and in accordance with laws and only when it is absolutely necessary “.

The police boss assured the people of the state that the entire workforce would be driven and guarded tirelessly towards making Ogun state a better place to live and invest in.

Earlier the outgone Commissioner for Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson commended the State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun for his support to the command through the provision of patrol vehicle, power bike and communication gadgets.

He, therefore, charged the officers and men to extend the same support given to him to the new CP.

