Ohanaeze to members: Ignore CAC deregistration claims

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide has advised members to ignore the purported claims by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) over its deregisteration of the body and other socio-cultural organizations.

It urged members to move on with the legitimate activities of the organization pending the determination of the court.

In a statement issued by the President General, Barr Basil Onyeachonam Onuorah, the body described the statement by the Registrar General of Corporate Affairs Commission Alhaji Garba Abubakar as laughable and wallowing in ignorance.

It insisted that the Commission lacked the statutory power to deregister the organization after Certificate of Incorporation had been issued.

The statement partly read, “OHANAEZE NDIGBO GENERAL ASSEMBLY WORLDWIDE under the able leadership of Barr Basil Onyeachonam Onuorah has described as laughable and wallowing in ignorance by Alhaji Garba Abubakar, the Registrar General of Corporate Affairs Commission.

“This is in response to a news publication circulating various media platform wherein Alhaji Garba Abubakar the Registrar General of Corporate Affairs Commission claimed that the commission has deregistered OHANAEZE NDIGBO GENERAL ASSEMBLY and other sociocultural organizations.

“Only the court of law can deregister an Association under Part C as clearly noted in section 608 of Companies and Allied Matters Act 1990 as amended. The CAC Registrar General should be lectured on the provisions of Companies and Allied Matters Act 1990 as amended.

“The matter is already in court with suit N0: FHC/ABC/CS/790/2020 and all parties are required by law to maintain status quo. The Court processes have been served to the Corporate Affairs Commission and we challenge the Registrar General to meet us in court.

“It is also unfortunate that Lawyers are publicly protesting against the Registrar General of CAC on several issues, which is a clear indication that the Registrar General does not know his job as provided by the law.

“All members of OHANAEZE NDIGBO GENERAL ASSEMBLY WORLDWIDE are hereby advised to ignore the purported claims of the CAC Registrar General and move on with the legitimate activities of the organization pending the determination of the court.

“We have not been deregistered, our Certificate of Incorporation is still with us and our activities are also in full force. It is a thing of joy that Ndigbo both home and abroad have joyfully embraced the Corporate status of OHANAEZE NDIGBO and are committed to work with the new leadership for unity and accountability.”

