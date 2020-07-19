Oil communities, group differ on sacking Akpabio, IMC

By Emma Amaize

WARRI – Host Communities of Nigeria, HOSCON, and Equity Assembly, a coalition of campaigners in Niger Delta have disagreed on the demand to sack the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Interim Management Committee, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, over shocking revelations of fraud and maladministration at the investigative hearing by the National Assembly.

While Equity Assembly, led by Hon Ernest Archibong, said: “Senator Akpabio and Managing Director of NDDC, Prof Keme Pondei have not been convicted of any crime and should continue with their jobs,” HOSCON, in a statement by the National Director of Media and Publicity, Chief Monday Whiskey, countered, saying they should be sacked.

According to Hon Archibong: “President Muhammadu Buhari’s position that the ongoing forensic auditing and other investigations on NDDC should be coordinated and concluded before any action will be taken is the appropriate thing to do, not calling for the dismissal of anybody because nobody has been found guilty of any crime.”

However, the national leadership, state chairmen, youth and selected leaders from 10 oil-producing states, who met today, demanded: “Immediate inauguration of the already screened and confirmed NDDC Board by the National Assembly under the chairmanship Dr. Pius Odubu to put a stop to wanton wastage and outright stealing that is ongoing currently at the Commission.”

Chief Whiskey said in the statement: “We (HOSCON) are no longer comfortable with the multi-billion naira fraud that has bedevilled NDDC under the kangaroo three-member IMC leading to wastage of over N80 billion.”

