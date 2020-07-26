Okorocha: No alliance with Ihedioha to sack Uzodimma

By Damian Duruiheoma, Owerri

Former Imo Governor Senator Rochas Okorocha has denied forming an alliance with immediate past Governor Emeka Ihedioha to sack Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The Imo West Senator maintained the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state is a house he built at the risk of his political career, stating he would do nothing to bring it down.

He was reacting to allegation by Director General Imo APC Media Centre, Cajetan Duke, who claimed: “Another frivolous and mischievous court case allegedly instituted by Mr. Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of the former Governor Rochas Okorocha, challenging the victory of our Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma wherein the former is claiming to have been validly nominated by the APC as its 2019 governorship candidate, while praying the court to declare the candidate of PDP, Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor of the State.

This has really confirmed that Okorocha and his in-law are indeed selfish”.

Okorocha, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Sam Onwuemeodo, described claim of alliance with Ihedioha as completely false.

He said: “To say the least, Okorocha is not in alliance with Ihedioha for removing Governor Uzodinma or for any other reason. Those behind the story should stop making mockery of the APC or the State.

“Senator Rochas Okorocha cannot destroy what he had labored to build at the risk of his political career.

“He planted the seed of APC in Imo, nurtured it to maturity and it has continued to bear fruits.

“Those who have benefited from this vision only need to appreciate and acknowledge who God used to make it possible.”

Okorocha stated Uche Nwosu is not in any court over the 2019 governorship election.

“To the best of our knowledge, only two cases are in court to that effect. One, instituted by the governorship candidate of Reformed And Advancement Party (RAP), Barr. Kingdom Okere at the Federal High Court, Abuja and the one taken to the Supreme Court by Chief Philip Umeadi (SAN) on behalf of Chief Ihedioha.

“In the two cases, Uche Nwosu is neither the plaintiff nor a party in any of them. It is now left for those behind the story of alliance to tell us the particular court the Nwosu case, they had talked about, is.”

